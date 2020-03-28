The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a news sentiment score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:KO opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

