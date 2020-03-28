BP (LON:BP) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about BP (LON:BP) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 305.50 ($4.02) on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 382.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 465.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

