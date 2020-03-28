BP (NYSE:BP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Media coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:BP opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

