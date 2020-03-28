West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West End Indiana Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEIN opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. West End Indiana Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Get West End Indiana Bancshares alerts:

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.