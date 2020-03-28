Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Head to Head Contrast

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minco Capital and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $94.92 million 0.99 -$15.97 million N/A N/A

Minco Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Minco Capital and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A 12.70% 12.51% Jaguar Mining -19.95% -8.21% -4.79%

Summary

Minco Capital beats Jaguar Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

