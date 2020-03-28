Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Head-To-Head Review

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acacia Communications and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications 7.07% 8.59% 6.84% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 3.34% 3.65% 2.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acacia Communications and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $464.66 million 6.04 $32.84 million $1.18 57.13 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 2.47 $11.65 million $0.46 45.39

Acacia Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acacia Communications and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 0 8 1 0 2.11 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Acacia Communications currently has a consensus target price of $65.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

