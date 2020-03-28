Comparing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and LSL Property Services (NYSE:LSLPF)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 6.85 $341.12 million $3.07 9.14 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 3 0 2.50 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $40.58, indicating a potential upside of 44.68%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 36.73% 8.38% 3.75% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches. It also provides marketing, conveyancing, and financial services. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

