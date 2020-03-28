Reviewing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Brixmor Property Group (OTCMKTS:BRX)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group 23.52% 9.94% 3.36%

99.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 2.59 $274.77 million $1.91 5.32

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Keppel REIT and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential upside of 93.63%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

