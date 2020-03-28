United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) vs. Community Bank System (NASDAQ:CBU) Head to Head Analysis

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Community Bank System pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares Inc. OH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Community Bank System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.08 $10.66 million N/A N/A Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.83 $169.06 million $3.29 17.48

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 20.17% 11.90% 1.23% Community Bank System 27.43% 9.70% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Bancshares Inc. OH and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bank System 0 1 1 0 2.50

Community Bank System has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

