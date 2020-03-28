Head-To-Head Review: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 20.08% 3.39% 0.97% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.60% 8.67% 2.10%

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $53.56 million 3.19 $13.89 million $0.13 44.08 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 6.66 $305.57 million $2.46 8.49

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $32.30, indicating a potential upside of 54.69%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Farmland Partners on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

