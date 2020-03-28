Reviewing Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Potbelly (NYSE:PBPB)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and Potbelly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.13 $154.90 million $3.93 2.82 Potbelly $409.71 million 0.18 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -30.60

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.21% -22.42% 8.19% Potbelly -5.86% -3.27% -0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and Potbelly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 8 13 0 2.48 Potbelly 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $46.95, indicating a potential upside of 324.14%. Potbelly has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Brinker International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Potbelly.

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brinker International beats Potbelly on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

