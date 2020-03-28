Analyzing Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Soliton and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soliton presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Utah Medical Products 31.40% 14.81% 13.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.22 $14.73 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Soliton on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

