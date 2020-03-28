JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) & KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Critical Review

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. KUMBA IRON OR/S pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KUMBA IRON OR/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUMBA IRON OR/S has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 8.10% 11.18% 6.71% KUMBA IRON OR/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and KUMBA IRON OR/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $13.39 billion 0.52 $1.36 billion N/A N/A KUMBA IRON OR/S $3.47 billion 1.53 $729.78 million N/A N/A

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KUMBA IRON OR/S.

Summary

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR beats KUMBA IRON OR/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

