Critical Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bat Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Bat Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 0.62 $3.20 million N/A N/A Bat Group $490,000.00 45.47 $7.65 million N/A N/A

Bat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Bat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Bat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12% Bat Group -231.71% -105.27% -71.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patriot National Bancorp beats Bat Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

