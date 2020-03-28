Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -4.57

News articles about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of -4.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:TM opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. Trigon Metals has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.