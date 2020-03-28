Contrasting Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and X Financial (NASDAQ:XYF)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group -5.68% 20.89% 2.13% X Financial 26.99% 23.27% 14.47%

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 0.33 $274.00 million $3.80 1.78 X Financial $514.96 million 0.28 $128.44 million $0.85 1.09

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.20%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than X Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats X Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

