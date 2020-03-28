Analyzing X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) and Its Competitors

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare X4 Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1297 3849 7770 355 2.54

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.99%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 52.08%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -$52.81 million -1.79 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors $759.37 million $139.43 million 4.06

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.46% -41.87% X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,403.37% -149.50% -36.94%

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals rivals beat X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

