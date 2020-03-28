COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a news impact score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCLAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $5.00 on Friday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

