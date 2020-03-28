Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -4.20

News articles about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a news impact score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAF opened at $4.97 on Friday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

