Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

