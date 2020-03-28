West Bancorporation, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.82%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WTBA. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of WTBA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

