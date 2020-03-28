Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a news sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

