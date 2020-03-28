First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.38

News coverage about First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First Quantum Minerals earned a daily sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected First Quantum Minerals’ analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 3.05.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

A number of research firms recently commented on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

