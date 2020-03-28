Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) has been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 120.15 ($1.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.31. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBS. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 239.27 ($3.15).

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

