Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) has been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 120.15 ($1.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.31. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.
In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).
About Royal Bank of Scotland Group
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
