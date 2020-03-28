Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s analysis:

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RBS opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.