Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.13

News articles about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a news impact score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Westpac Banking’s analysis:
- The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBK, CCI and ANAB (finance.yahoo.com)
- 4-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Westpac Banking Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm (finance.yahoo.com)
- Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.13 (americanbankingnews.com)
- CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBK, AAN and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders (finance.yahoo.com)
- WBK DEADLINE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Westpac Banking Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 30, 2020 (finance.yahoo.com)
WBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.
