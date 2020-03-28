Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.33

News headlines about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of COCSF stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

