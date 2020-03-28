Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Universal Display’s analysis:

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.45.

OLED opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.