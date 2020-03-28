Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

News stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s score:

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.52.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.