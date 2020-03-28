Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.80

Headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a daily sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Sony’s score:

NYSE SNE opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. Sony has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

