Raymond James Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Earnings History and Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prudential Public Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds
Prudential Public Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds
The Coca-Cola Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows
The Coca-Cola Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows
BP Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
BP Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
BP Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00
BP Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00
West End Indiana Bancshares Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows
West End Indiana Bancshares Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows
Minco Capital & Jaguar Mining Head to Head Contrast
Minco Capital & Jaguar Mining Head to Head Contrast


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report