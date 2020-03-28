Raymond James Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

