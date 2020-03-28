Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for South Plains Financial Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South Plains Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South Plains Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

