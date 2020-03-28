Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.