Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SFNC stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

