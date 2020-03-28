Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $916.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

