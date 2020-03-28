Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%.

OBNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Brolly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

