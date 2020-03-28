Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

