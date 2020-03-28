Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

RF opened at $9.67 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

