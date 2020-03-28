Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

RF opened at $9.67 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Latest News

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Neovasc Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Regions Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Decreased by William Blair
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut by Piper Sandler
Fiore Gold Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds
