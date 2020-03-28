Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $4.24 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.42.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Neovasc Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Regions Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut by Piper Sandler
Fiore Gold Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds
