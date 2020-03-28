Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $4.24 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.42.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

