Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut by Piper Sandler

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

