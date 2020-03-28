Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE F opened at C$0.46 on Friday. Fiore Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

