Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.14

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

