Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,282.80 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,094.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDSA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Main First Bank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

