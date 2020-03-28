Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.14

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RDSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,437.45 ($32.06).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,230.60 ($16.19) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,581.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,086.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

