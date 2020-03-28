Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Press coverage about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected ON Semiconductor’s analysis:

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

ON opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

