Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.71

News headlines about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a coverage optimism score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

