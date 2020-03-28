Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a coverage optimism score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Royal Bank of Canada’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

NYSE RY opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

