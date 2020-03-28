The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.09

Media stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

