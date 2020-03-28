Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. Dalmac Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Dalmac Energy Company Profile

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

