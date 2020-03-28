General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Press coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected General Electric’s analysis:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of GE opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

